Google Assistant to add new parental controls for kids: Know more

Google has added new features which is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The new feature will enable you to controls the content via Google Assistant, Family Link apps and Google Home, for both - Android and iOS.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 02, 2022 19:21 IST
Google Assistant
Image Source : GOOGLE ASSISTANT Google Assistant

Google has reportedly rolled out new parental controls, along with new kid-friendly voices and Kids Dictionary in its 'Google Assistant' device.

As per the report of 9to5Google, the new parental controls update will enable parents to choose which music and video services could be used by children, and which kind of content could be viewed by them accordingly.

The new feature is expected to roll out in the coming weeks (no specific date has been revealed), and the controls will be accessible via the Google Assistant, Family Link apps and Google Home, for both - Android and iOS. They will be accessible in the Assistant settings for your child's account.

Google is also adding a ‘Kids Dictionary’ to its Assistant which will further provide age-suitable answers on speakers, mobile devices and smart displays.

Moreover, four kid-friendly voices that can "speak in slower and more expressive styles to help with storytelling and aid comprehension" are among the additional new features, it added.

By asking "Hey Google, change your voice," kids can select from a variety of options.

Meanwhile, last month, Google announced new updates to Family Link, which offered a range of options and help keep families safer online.

In a new update to the "Location tab", parents can see all of their children on the same map with their device location. Also, parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school or soccer practice, the company said in a blogpost.

Inputs from IANS

 

