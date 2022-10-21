Google adds new features in Gmail search to improvise user experience: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gmail

Google has rolled out three new features for Gmail and Chat in order to improvise the search experience with labels and other related results.

The tech giant has introduced three new features for accurate and customized search suggestions and results-

Search suggestions Gmail labels Related results

These features will not have any admin control, stated Google in a blog post.

With the 'Search suggestions' feature, users could see the search query as they type in the Chat search field, which is based on their prior search history. Moreover, it further helps the user to quickly recall important messages, files, and more on mobile.

The Search suggestions feature is available for all Android devices and will be rolling out to iOS devices by October end.

'Gmail labels' allow users to search messages under a specific Gmail label in the app to give results only under that label. Moreover, users can also refine label searches by using search chips in the Gmail search bar.

The labels feature is available on Android and iOS devices.

'Related results are for Gmail search queries that give no results, related results will be displayed to improve the overall search experience.

The resulting feature is only available on the web, the company said.

Meanwhile, recently, the company announced that more than 250 million monthly active devices were powered by Android Go after the company declared the release of Android 13.

Inputs from IANS

