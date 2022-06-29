Gmail Update: Google brings in a fresh interface for your inbox

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Gmail

Google rolled out a new user interface update for the Gmail users in February this year. The new update pulled Chat, Meet and Spaces closer and applied more Material You styling effect to the platform.

Now the tech giant is said to have become opt-out rather than opt-in- meaning that your account will get the new view experience by default and this is expected to happen really soon.

Although it is not a huge change for Gmail, Google has been working on the transition through its current messaging app along with weaving its Workspace suite into a better competitor for Office, which will put more focus on the updated experiences of the users.

With the new layout of Gmail, you can:

View Google apps integrated into the Gmail main menu

View specific app menus in the collapsible panel

Get notified of new Chat and Space messages through notification bubbles

Point to each app’s icon to preview what’s going on without switching context

Show or hide the side panel

The new updated UI collects the buttons for Meet, Mail, Spaces and Chat into one list which will be placed at the top left rail (rather than showing several conversations from each one in a list).

They are still easily accessible without having everything on screen at once, and you can quickly jump into a conversation in any one section as a list will pop out when you mouse over its icon.

Also, if the user would like to have a particular form of communication on screen, then it will be a little easier to do the same, as the Chat and the rest are not listed underneath the inboxes and labels anymore.

As per Google, the user can select the apps which are included in the Quick Settings menu. In the Quick Settings, the user will be able to switch back to the old look as per the preference.

Google has further stated that the new feature is on an “extended rollout,” which means that it is coming to the workspaces and personal Gmail accounts- but might take a longer time, than a couple of weeks for the interface to change over. So if anyone who is eager to try the new update should be able to opt-in (and back out) from the quick settings menu available on your account at the time.