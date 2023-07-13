Garmin launches Approach S70 series smartwatches, expands its golf ecosystem in India

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN Garmin Approach S70 series smartwatch

Garmin India has announced the launch of the Approach S70 series in India. The newest flagship golf smartwatch has been priced at Rs 72,990 for White, and the Powder Gray variants and Golf GPS, Black variant is priced at Rs 78,490. The smartwatches are available at Amazon, Synergizer (online) store and Garmin Brand stores across the nation. The smartwatch is available in two different sizes and is packed with advanced on-the-course tools and fitness features for golfers, designed to enhance the golfing experience.

Approach S70 claims to be able to play more rounds without needing to charge thanks to the Approach S70 series’ extended battery life. The Approach S70 can hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

Major features of the new Approach S70 smartwatch:

Superior Readability : It comes with AMOLED touchscreen displays to ensure easy readability, even in bright sunlight, it enables golfers to access over 43,000 preloaded golf courses from across the world

: It supports an extended battery life, enabling the user to have a smartwatch with a life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and around 20 hours of life when the GPS functionality is active On-Course Excellence : It has comprehensive CourseView maps, an improved virtual caddie tool, which comes with an enhanced AutoShot round analyzer, PlaysLike Distance feature and scorekeeping options to enhance the on-course performance

: Connected with smart notifications, music streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer, and access to Connect IQ app integration. Comprehensive CourseView maps : The watch is capable to see every hole in elaborate detail on 43,000+ preloaded courses, and the watch user can pan and zoom to know the lay of the land of the golf field according to the need.

Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia and India said, “Golf holds great importance as a sport category for Garmin, and we are dedicated to enhancing the golfing experience for players. Our latest addition to the Garmin Golf Eco-System, the Approach S70 series, are designed to empower golfers by providing them with advanced tools and features that help them better understand and navigate the game. With the Approach S70 series, available in two sizes and featuring stunning AMOLED touchscreen displays, Indian golfers can enjoy better viewing and an optimal fit on their wrists. These smartwatches offer comprehensive course maps, precise distance calculations, and valuable performance insights, enabling golfers to make informed decisions on the course. We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Indian golfers and expanding the Garmin Golf Eco-System, helping them experience the sport better and gain a deeper understanding of the game.”

