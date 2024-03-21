Flipkart Fraud: Ordered Nothing Phone 2(a), delivered iPhone alike

Thursday, March 21, 2024
     

Another delivery concern was raised by a Flipkart user who ordered Nothing Phone 2(a) and instead, got an iPhone look-alike smartphone. When he raised the issue, the e-commerce did not respond and refused to solve the concern.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 10:21 IST
Flipkart Fraud
Image Source : FILE Flipkart Fraud

Another concerning issue of wrong product delivery from Flipkart has surfaced, adding a string of similar complaints. Despite introducing open-box delivery services, users will continue to receive incorrect items, which has raised concerns about Flipkart's quality control measures.

Ordered Nothing Phone (2a), delivered iPhone lookalike

A customer, named Tuyyab Malik, took the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with his report where he stated that he received a cheap iPhone lookalike smartphone, instead of the Nothing Phone (2a) which he ordered from Flipkart. 

Despite opting for the open box delivery, Tuyyab was taken aback when he found out that he got the iKall K575 smartphone inside Flipkart’s packaged box.

Tuyyab shared the screenshots of his order and the received package. Also, a video of the unboxing further exposed Flipkart's big blunder, which has showcased the iKall branded phone box instead of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a).

Flipkart customer care unresponsive

Despite raising the issue with Flipkart, Tuyyab further wrote that the grievance remains unresolved. The e-commerce has reportedly rejected his return request, citing unclear product images (which he shared on social media as well). However, Tuyyab possesses evidence in an unboxing video, challenging Flipkart's stance.

Financial fallout: payment discrepancies

Tuyyab's unpleasant experience began with a payment of Rs 20,808, which includes a Rs 29 charge for the open box delivery for the Phone (2a) which was priced at Rs 19,999 during the initial sale of the device which started on March 12.

National Consumer Helpline

When Flipkart did not help, the customer raised the concern to the National Consumer Helpline. This incident has been another in a row when Flipkart was ordered to compensate Rs 10,000 to a customer after cancelling the order of an iPhone from the platform.

ALSO READ: More than 150 two-wheeler EV startups are based in India: Report

