Elon Musk, the tech billionaire behind companies like SpaceX and Tesla, has playfully updated his online profile on X (Formerly Twitter). He now calls himself the "CTO," which he humorously defines as the "Chief Troll Officer." He even changed his location to "Trollheim."

This isn't the first time he's made such amusing updates – previously, after closing a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October 2022, he humorously referred to himself as the "Chief Twit" and later as the "Twitter complaint hotline operator."

Known for his sarcastic comments and trolling behaviour on social media, Musk's posts often attract significant attention. His recent announcement gathered over 11.2 million views and more than 56,000 likes.

User Reactions and Humor

According to IANS, Users on the platform reacted with humour to Musk's playful title. One user expressed interest in a fictional role, asking if the position of "Chief Meme Officer" (CMO) was available. Another user jokingly suggested Musk change his location to "Memes Street," playfully waiting for Google Earth to catch up.

Financial Update

In a different aspect of the news, Fidelity, a global investment firm, marked down its investment in X Holdings, the parent company of Musk's X Corp, by a substantial 71.5 per cent. Fidelity initially invested $300 million in X Corp when Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. This follows a previous valuation cut of 65 per cent in October last year, indicating a significant reassessment of X Corp's value.

In a nutshell, Elon Musk's latest online antics continue to amuse and attract attention, while Fidelity has adjusted its investment valuation in Musk's X Holdings by a considerable percentage.

