Dell introduces premium Alienware desktop with 1TB SSD storage: Details

Dell, a consumer electronics major has recently launched the new Alienware Aurora R16 desktop with 1TB SSD storage in India. The new desktop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990 and if someone would like to purchase it, then they can visit the official website of the company, exclusive stores of Dell, and Amazon India and they can choose multi-brand stores as well.

The desktop comes loaded with 13th and 14th Gen Intel Core processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

As per the company, the new Aurora R16 thermal solution provides a bigger air intake, which results in 20 per cent quieter operations on average, along with up to 6 per cent lower GPU and 10 per cent lower CPU temperatures.

Furthermore, it has reduced the total volume by 40 per cent compared to the previous model, making it a hassle-free plug-and-play experience with an elite gaming experience.

The Aurora R16 is said to be the first Alienware desktop which features the new Alienware Command Centre. This software provides gamers with swift access to essential settings such as audio configurations, lighting customisation, macros, game-specific profiles, themes and more.

To add more, the desktop comes with the highest amount of post-consumer recycled plastics (56 per cent) and it is made up of a minimum of 11 per cent recycled steel, claims the company.

