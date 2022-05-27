Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 set to release in October

Follow us on Image Source : CALL OF DUTY Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to launch in October

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release globally by the last quarter of this year. The company will be launching the latest game on October 28, this year. The game has been developed by the Infinity Ward, so we all now know surely, by when to expect the game to get in our hands for Modern Warfare 2, which is scheduled for the autumn release.

Modern Warfare 2 has been unveiled with its new official hype trailer, where the fans of the gaming series could get their hands on the new first-person shooter this October.

What to expect from Modern Warfare 2? The publisher Activision stated that they are releasing the game with an all-cargo ship, as a part of the promotional stunt.

Though the publishers are not confirming anything on the formats, and the Modern Warfare 2 is certainly going to cross-gen, it will open the possibility to appear on only current-gen consoles and PCs.

Believing the rumours, the new Warzone will be coming out by the end of 2022 along with Call of Duty, but there has been no official word on the release of the same.

Along with the launch of Modern Warfare 2, something that Activision Blizzard will hopefully help to drive Flagship Call of Duty sales, and the sequel of Battle Royale spin-off Warzone will be out which has been promised for groundbreaking innovation and is further expected to reveal itself as the same time this year.

Furthermore, as per the new teaser video, which is showing off the art from the games the main cast includes the most appreciated character from Modern Warfare, which is Simons Ghost Riley.