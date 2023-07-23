BSNL brings the most affordable recharge plan worth Rs. 87: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL recharge plan worth Rs 87- Details

BSNL, one of the leading telecom companies in India, has come up with some affordable recharge plans for customers, to cater to various needs and budgets. Among these cost-effective plans is the recharge plan worth Rs. 87, which provides users with 1GB of data per day.

For BSNL users seeking an affordable option, the Rs. 87 plan is a great choice. With this plan, subscribers will receive 1GB of daily data limit, enabling them to stay connected and browse the internet seamlessly. Furthermore, the plan includes unlimited free calling to any network, enabling users to make uninterrupted voice calls without any restrictions. Moreover, users are entitled to 100 free SMS messages each day.

It is important to note that once the daily data limit of 1GB gets exhausted, the users will still have access to the internet, but only at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The plan is available across all circles in the country, providing nationwide coverage and convenience.

However, users should be aware that this plan comes with a validity of only 14 days. If longer validity is desired, other plans with extended durations may be considered.

For subscribers in Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL also offers an Rs. 108 plan. This plan includes unlimited voice calling exclusively for the MTNL network and provides 1GB of daily data for 28 days.

These affordable and feature-rich plans from BSNL cater to the diverse requirements of its customers, making it a popular choice among budget-conscious users seeking reliable and economical telecom services. With its competitive offerings, BSNL continues to maintain its position as a leading player in the Indian telecommunications market.

