BSNL brings affordable prepaid plan at Rs 48: Details

India is all about affordable recharge plans, and the government-owned telecom company BSNL has joined the race by providing budget-friendly options to customers. While the user base might look smaller when compared to the leading telecom network providers- like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL has been offering consistent robust plans at economical pricing. So, for those users who have been seeking a cost-effective alternative, BSNL has come up with a below Rs 50 plan.

BSNL's new budget-friendly plan at Rs 48

BSNL’s new pocket-friendly recharge plan has been priced at Rs 48, which has been catering the users with minimal data and calling needs. This plan is majorly suitable for those who are seeking a month-long mobile service at a low cost.

Benefits of the Rs 48 Plan

Validity and Balance: Priced at Rs 48, the new BSNL plan provides a validity period of 30 days, ensuring uninterrupted service for the users.

Talktime Balance: Customers will get a talktime balance of Rs 10, which can be utilized for making calls.

Data Usage: The plan offers internet access at the rate of 20 paise per minute, giving basic data connectivity.

What are the conditions for availing of the new Rs 48 plan?

To avail Rs 48 plan from BSNL, users need to have an active prepaid plan, before the expiration of the existing plan, to enjoy full 30-day validity.

Geographical availability:

This plan is currently available in specific circles, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. Users are advised to check the official website of BSNL for further plan information which is available in their respective areas.

While catering to basic needs, this plan remains a practical and economical solution for users with minimal data and calling requirements.

