Apple to lay off more than 700 employees after halting various projects

Apple is reportedly planning to lay off its hundreds of employees. This comes after the company has cancelled its Apple Car project and is also reconsidering its in-house Micro-LED displays development project. The company's layoffs were made public through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices filed in California. More than 700 employees will be affected by the current layoff.

As reported by 9to5Mac, which has seen the WARN report provided by the California Employment Development Department, Apple is laying off 58 employees from one of its offices in Santa Clara that belongs to LuxVue Technology. The company specialises in micro-LED displays and was acquired by Apple in 2014.

Apple was reportedly working on its own Micro-LED displays for the Apple Watch. However, a recent report by Bloomberg suggests that the company has given up on the project as the screens were difficult to produce in sufficient quantities.

Some recent reports pointed out that the company has closed its Siri data operations office in San Diego. This office was responsible for evaluating Siri’s responses to users and improving the platform’s accuracy. Now, the company has filed more than 120 layoff notices in San Diego, which further corroborates earlier reports.

In addition to this, the company has also shut down its Apple Car project, which was internally known as Titan, resulting in layoffs.

For the unversed, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) is a legal requirement that ensures employees are protected in case of a plant closure or mass layoff. Employers are mandated to give a 60-day notice to affected employees, as well as state and local representatives. This notice period enables laid-off employees to adjust and transition to new jobs.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly exploring the field of personal robotics. Engineers at Apple are said to be investigating the potential of personal robotics, which could be the next big thing for the company.

