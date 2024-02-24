Apple's support staff trial AI chatbot 'Ask' for customer queries | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Apple is gearing up to dive into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) in a big way this year. It's not just iPhone users who will benefit; everyone is getting a taste of what's to come. The company is reportedly testing a new AI feature called 'Ask' with its support staff to help answer customer questions more effectively.

Testing the waters with support staff

Apple is currently training the 'Ask' AI tool using its internal database. This tool is similar to ChatGPT but exclusively serves Apple users. The goal is to equip 'Ask' with the ability to handle complex and unknown customer issues without needing human intervention. Initially, a small group of support staff or advisors is testing the tool. They rate the answers provided by 'Ask' and can ask up to five follow-up questions on a topic.

Using internal data for credibility

The answers provided by 'Ask' are based on information from Apple's internal database. This ensures that customers receive factual responses and adds credibility to the AI chatbot. As the testing progresses, more support staff members will be included in the trial phase.

Focus on AI in 2024

AI is a major focus for Apple in 2024, with rumours suggesting significant enhancements for Siri and the potential introduction of a new AI chatbot named Apple GPT. The upcoming WWDC 2024 is expected to shed light on these developments.

Excitement for iOS 18

With AI taking centre stage, iOS 18 promises to be an exciting update for iPhone users. Apple's dedication to AI technology hints at innovative features and improvements to enhance user experience.

