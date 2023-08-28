Apple plans for iPhone 15 series launch on September 12: Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

As the days tick down to Apple's much-anticipated annual iPhone launch, excitement is building among tech enthusiasts worldwide. With just a few weeks left, fans are eagerly anticipating their invites to the Apple Special Event, where the newest iPhone models and other exciting innovations are set to steal the spotlight.

Insider information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had initially hinted at a possible iPhone event on September 12th or 13th. However, Gurman's latest PowerOn newsletter now suggests that September 12th is the likely date, according to trusted sources.

This year's event promises an exclusive peek into Apple's latest creations, featuring the highly awaited iPhone 15, the Apple Watch Series 9, and an upgraded Ultra version of the watch. Following last year's pattern, the event aligns with the September 7th launch of the iPhone 14.

Like last year's tradition, the September 12th event is expected to offer a prerecorded video stream online, along with an in-person gathering at Apple's headquarters. Lucky attendees present in person will enjoy the privilege of being among the first to get hands-on with the new iPhone and Apple Watch models.

For those considering an upgrade to the iPhone 15 series, keep an eye on the pricing, there are rumors that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will have a starting price of $1,099 in the US (approximately Rs. 81,200), which is $100 more than its predecessor. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a potential starting price of $1,299 (approximately Rs. 95,800), which is $200 more than the previous model.

Reportedly, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will have significant modifications in both design and functionalities, particularly in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Reports suggest that Apple may replace the Lightning port with USB-C charging. Additionally, the devices could feature enhanced cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP primary camera sensor.

