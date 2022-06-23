Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best-selling smartphone in the world, but why?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE INC Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple has been dominating the global market with its best-selling iPhones, out of which 5 models top the list.

As per the recent report published by Counterpoint, Apple sold more iPhones in April this year. The list further includes Xiaomi and Samsung whose smartphones have been very popular this year. But Apple Inc acquired the top position last year itself.

Back in March 2022, Counterpoint further reported that iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max were the top-selling devices in the first quarter of the year.

Counterpoint’s latest report (April 2022) stated that five Apple handsets are being loved by customers across the world.

It has further been stated that the most expensive model of Apple- the iPhone 13 Pro Max had about 3.4% of sales and is comparatively the highest than the other cheaper iPhone models which are available in the market. The iPhone 13 is topping the list with a 5.5% share of the global market.

iPhone 13 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,27,900 in India and the standard iPhone 13 is available at Rs 72,990.

Furthermore, the other Apple devices on the list are iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 2022. While iPhone SE 2022 model did not receive any great response from the reviewers because of its specifications and high price point, it still managed to grab some position for its affordable qualities. As per the reports, the iPhone SE 2022 has been positioned in the 7th spot in the top 10 best-selling list.

Apple reported 89% of total sales in April 2022, whereas Samsung made 22% of total sales. Four models of Samsung managed to make it to the list and one will be surprised to know that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (which has been priced at Rs 1,04,999) gained the 5th position of best-selling smartphones with a 1.5% share.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A03 Core, and Galaxy A53 5G are also on the list which raced in the sales volume and from Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 11 LTE, took the place in the last spot with 1.3%share.