Apple AirTags banned in Lufthansa Airlines, calling it 'danger for flight': Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Airtags

Apple AirTags has been banned from luggage by the German flag carrier Lufthansa. Calling the device dangerous for flights. Although the regulation which the airline cites does no such thing, media reports say. ALSO READ: Tips to transfer WhatsApp chat from Android to iOS: Step-by-step guide

According to AppleInsider, which has been following the initial reports in German media, the airline's Twitter account has asked to confirm the ban. ALSO READ: Who shared my TikTok videos? Here is how you can check

In one tweet, Lufthansa stated: "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

Pressed further on the classification, the carrier claimed: "According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations.

"Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result."

But, the claim that the airline is making about ICAO guidelines is completely wrong, as per the report.

The regulation that Lufthansa is focusing on is specifically for larger lithium-ion batteries, which are being used in bigger devices like a MacBook Pro.

An AirTag uses a very small battery size- hence, it should not be considered an issue under the guidelines of the airlines, report claims.

Also, the AirTag uses CR2032 cells that aren't lithium-ion batteries and as such, are not covered under the regulation.

If CR2032 cells were, in fact, a danger, then watches using the same CR2032 would be disallowed on flights -- and they are not.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News