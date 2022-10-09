Who shared my TikTok videos? Here is how you can check

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Tiktok

Tiktok is the most popular short video-creating platform which is being used by many users and follows the trend around the world. Common people have gained a lot of popularity by uploading short videos of their talents.

Through the platform, people got an opportunity to gain popularity by sharing several short videos with friends and relatives to gain popularity. The creator can share the videos and people can share the videos as well, but till now, by the time of writing, many of us do not even know who shares the video, as there is no feature on the platform which could make you see the list of people who shared the video of the creator.

Although there is no way to check on who has shared your Tiktok video but being a creator, you could see the number of shares your video is getting.

Here are some answers to your questions:

Can I see who shares my Tiktok videos?

When we make a video on TikTok, our main aim is to get maximum likes and shares. This would give us recognition and gain some social fame. So, if we post anything on the platform and in case it gets viral- then we certainly feel motivated.

Unfortunately, there is no way to witness who has shared our video on Tiktok as the platform does not reveal the identities of the other users who are sharing our video. A couple of years back, to see who has seen your TikTok videos (feature) use to ask users to have a TikTok Pro account. Unfortunately, this feature no longer exists. At present, only the number of shares could be seen by the page owner.

Why did Tiktok remove the feature of viewing the name of people who shared the video (TikTok Pro)?

TikTok is all about sharing videos on the platform is the key part of socialising but there are some restrictions as well. Though sharing videos on the platform is the main highlight, but there are certain restrictions.

Due to privacy concerns, you cannot see the profiles of people who share our videos. But you can track the number of times the video has been shared by other users on the platform.

How can I see the number of shares on the Tiktok platform?

If you want to know the number of shares your video has got, just follow the below step:

Open the Tiktok app Tap on ‘Profile’ on the right bottom of the home screen On the top-right corner, you will find three horizontal lines- tap on that From the drop-down, tap on ‘Creator Tools From the next window, tap on ‘Analytics’ there you will find the Engagement option- there tap on ‘Shares’ Then tap on ‘Content’ Here, you can tap on any specific video that you would like to check the shared history. There, the user will be able to only check the number of shares which will be visible in the next arrow itself.

You could also see the number of shares on your profile home screen. You can go to the top-right side of the video and there will be the number.

