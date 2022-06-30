Amazfit launches T-Rex 2, a Military Certified Rugged outdoor smartwatch Rs 15,999

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit T-Rex 2

Amazfit, a smart wearable brand is set to bring the most certified Military rugged outdoor smartwatch named T-Rex 2 to the Indian market. The launch is set to happen on the 2nd July 2022 at a launch price of Rs 15,999. The new Amazfit will be available on the official website of the company (in.amazfit.com) online. The new smart will first be available with Helios from the launch day from 2nd July itself.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 is claimed to be the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch. Having passed 15 military-grade standards (MIL-STD-810G), the new smartwatch has been designed to Twithstand Extreme Temperature and environmental conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240 Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray and many more.

The smartwatch has 150+ sports modes including the toughness testing Triathlon mode, the professional lap data recording, and the more leisurely Golf swing mode. The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 454x454 resolution and has an always-on display. It further features a 6PD (six photodiodes) BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor that can track multiple metrics along with Spo2, Heart rate and stress, and sleep quality all 24/7.

Also, T-Rex 2 will alert you whenever it detects that you experience major altitude changes, and prompt you to take the blood oxygen saturation test.

The smartwatch comes up with 24 days of battery life on a single charge.