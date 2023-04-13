Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Acer launches Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990

The new laptop comes equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together to provide optimal cooling performance for its influential 13th Gen Intel CPU.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: April 13, 2023 10:09 IST
Image Source : ACER Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop

Acer, a Taiwanese electronics company, has launched a new gaming laptop named 'Predator Helios 16', powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series GPU. The laptop is priced at Rs 1,99,990. The new laptop is available for purchase on the company's official website and offline stores.

 

In an official statement, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer of Acer said, "With its cutting-edge technology, top-tier performance, and sleek design, we are confident that the Predator Helios 16 will take gaming to new heights and provide users with exceptional gaming experience. It is the ultimate powerhouse that gamers or content creators should aspire to have."

Image Source : ACERAcer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop

The new Acer Predator Helios 16 features a 16-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

Moreover, gamers can enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience with the option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of RAM, and high-speed PCIe storage, according to the company.

ALSO READ: Lava Blaze 2 makes debut in India: Price, display, battery - all features, specifications

 

The new laptop also comes equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together to provide optimal cooling performance for its influential 13th Gen Intel CPU.

It also has a customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, a Mini LED per-key backlit keyboard, and more.

Inputs from IANS

Latest News