Xiaomi launches Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India: Here’s why you should be excited

Xiaomi's new Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P comes with Laser Navigation System.

Xiaomi has added yet another product to its portfolio in India. The company, while known for its Redmi devices, not only sells smartphones now. From smart home appliances to toiletries, Xiaomi sells it all. Now, the company has announced the launch of its Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P robotic vacuum cleaner.

There could not be any better timing for the company to launch this product in India. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, people are now more cautious about the cleanliness and the sanitisation of their environment.

The all-new robotic vacuum cleaner comes with features like two-in-one sweeping and mopping function, Laser Detect System (LDS) for navigation and even remote control using the Mi Home app. The robot vacuum cleaner also includes 12 high-precision sensors for a better movement around the home/office.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a scanning range of eight metres and a sampling rate of 2,016 times per second. As the product is designed keeping Indians in mind, the vacuum cleaner offers both sweeping and mopping modes that are customised for Indian households.

In order to take the complete advantage of the product, users can download and install the Mi Home app on their Android and iOS smartphones. The app will bring features like remote control, real-time mapping, scheduled cleaning and more. Using the app, the users can also create virtual walls, which will restrict the robot from cleaning those areas. The feature can come in handy when users want it to avoid carpets or washrooms.

The smart cleaner uses a quad-core Cortex-A7 CPU under the hood alongside a dual-core Mali 400 GPU. This is backed by a 3,200mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a running time of 60-130 minutes on a single charge.

At a price of Rs 29,999, it might feel quite costly to some. However, the amount of features on offer do justify the price to an extent. Also, the company has currently set an introductory price of Rs 17,999 on the product, which makes it a great deal for people looking to enter into the smart home experience. In terms of the offers, the customers can grab one of these using no-cost EMI options starting at just Rs 2,999 a month. But, it is worth noting that the vacuum cleaner is currently available via the Mi Crowdfunding platform and the shipments will start on September 15.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage