WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature now available in India: How to use it on Android, iOS

WhatsApp disappearing messages feature now available in India.

WhatsApp has been working on the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature for quite some time now. The Facebook-owned giant has now finally started rolling out the feature for users in India. The feature is available on both Android as well as iOS. However, there is a way to enable the feature and here’s how you can do it:

WhatsApp’s new Disappearing Messages feature basically allows users to have conversations of various sorts and will ensure their privacy. Users will be able to send and receive messages that will vanish after a certain period of time. Just like Snapchat, the user will be able to decide the duration of the message, after which it will be deleted from the chat.

The Disappearing Messages feature is available on both individual and group chats. While for one-to-one chats any person can enable the feature, group chats would need the admins to do the deed.

As of now, WhatsApp is only allowing a time duration of 7 days for the disappearing messages. This means users cannot set a custom time for the messages to vanish. Once the feature is enabled, messages sent going forward will automatically vanish for both parties after 7 days.

How to enable the feature on Android

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Head over to a chat and then click on the contact name. Tap on ‘Disappearing messages’. Turn the feature on by tapping on the ‘On’ option.

How to enable the feature on iPhone

Open WhatsApp on iPhone. Head over to the chat where you would like to enable the feature. Tap on the contact name. Scroll down and click on ‘Disappearing messages’. Now tap on the ‘On’ option.