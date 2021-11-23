Vodafone Idea hikes prepaid plan prices: Check out new recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent

Highlights Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also introduced some of the data top-up plans.

The new plans will be available starting November 25.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new tariff plans for its prepaid recharge users. The company has increased the prices of its plans by 20-25 per cent and has stated that the latest development will help them “address the financial stress faced by the industry.”

The telecom operator has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent. It has also introduced some of the data top-up plans.

It should be noted that the higher tariffs will be effective from November 25. So if you don’t want to pay extra, you should recharge your phone number before November 25.

The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

(with PTI inputs)