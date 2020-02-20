Vivo Z6 5G with Snapdragon 765G launching on February 29: Here's all you need to know

Vivo Z6 5G to come with Snapdragon 765G

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch yet another 5G smartphone. The company launched the Vivo Z5 last year and now it is coming up with its successor, the Vivo Z6 5G. The 5G smartphone is set to debut on February 29 in China. The key highlights of the upcoming Vivo Z6 5G are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 5G support, punch-hole display, quad-camera setup and more.

The Vivo Z6 will have a Snapdragon 765G SoC at the helm and come with what the company describes as "PC-grade" liquid cooling. It will support dual-mode 5G and pack a 5,000 mAh battery charging at 44W. Apart from that, the Vivo Z6 5G will pack in a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The design of the Vivo Z6 5G matches to that of the Vivo V17. Unlike the V17, the upcoming 5G smartphone will get a rear mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display one.

While the smartphone is launch on February 29, the price of the Vivo Z6 5G will be revealed a day ahead of the launch. The company has already started taking reservations on its official site where they have also revealed the key specifications of the phone. Vivo has also announced that the smartphone will go on pre-sale starting February 29.