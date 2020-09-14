Vi introduces new Rs. 351 'Work from Home' prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

Image Source : VI Vi introduces new prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea, after being rebranded as Vi, has introduced their first prepaid plan -- the Rs. 351 'Work from Home' -- plan in India. To recall, Vodafone Idea recently adopted the new branding Vi and has also come up with a new website and app to list down all the plans from both Vodafone and Idea. Read on to know more about the new prepaid plan.

Vi Rs. 351 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity and more

The new Rs. 351 prepaid plan is meant for easy work from home since it has become the new normal for most of us. The plan includes 100GB of 2G/3G/4G data and comes with a validity of 56 days. The pack is a data add-on one and doesn't include voice calling, free SMSs, or other benefits.

The new plan is more like an additional plan that can be used for extra data on top of the existing prepaid plan that includes other benefits such as free voice calls, free SMSs, access to Vodafone Play, and more functionality. The new prepaid plan can be recharged via the new Vi website under prepaid plans' 'add-on' section. The new plan is currently available for the Delhi circle and is expected to reach more places soon.

To recall, Vodafone Idea also has a Rs. 251 'Work from Home' add-on pack that offers users with 50GB of data, which is half the data offered with the Rs. 351 pack for just 28 days. Hence, an additional Rs. 100 can provide with double data for double the validity.

