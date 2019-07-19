Image Source : MUSIC.YOUTUBE Users can switch from audio to video via YouTube Music

After matching over five million audio tracks with their official videos, YouTube Music is now letting premium users to transit from the audio of a track to watching the music video without any pauses or interruptions.

"Switching between audio songs to music videos is as simple as the tap of a button. Users will notice a video button at the top of the screen as they start listening to a song and with a tap, they can instantly start watching the music video or flip back to the audio at the same point," Brandon Bilinski, Product Manager, YouTube Music wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

YouTube Music also ensures that in instances when a user decides to flip from video to the audio, all the other sounds that go with the music video -- like long introductions -- would not be included in between the audio song.

"Not into music videos? We've got you covered. To stick to songs 100 per cent of the time, turn off the music video option by toggling 'Don't play music videos' to the 'on' position," Bilinski added.

YouTube Music arrived in India earlier in March.

According to a recent report by Deloitte and the Indian Music Industry (IMI), the audio and video over the top (OTT) market in India is valued at around $280 million.

The evolving audio OTT market provides nearly 150 million monthly active users access to millions of soundtracks across platforms.

