Image Source : TWITTER/OPPO OPPO announces its new Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition

OPPO has announced the Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition. The device comes with a blue and red colour scheme that comes with heat-press technology that creates a unique gradient colour effect along with a gold plated club insignia on the back. The phone also comes with FC Barcelona themed UI along with a similar design case. Other than that the phone comes with FC Barcelona theme, icons and ringtones.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned the Reno 10X zoom comes with a 6.6 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with narrow bezels and 93.1 per cent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB RAM and runs on ColorOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie. It gets a 48 Megapixel primary rear camera featuring a Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 13 Megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 10x loss-less zoom and an 8 Megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16 Megapixel Sharkfin rising camera and houses a 4064mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

OPPO Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition price

The OPPO Reno 10X Zoom FC Barcelona Edition is priced at 899 Euros (Rs 69,250 approx.) for 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The phone will start rolling out from July 26th and will be available in France, Spain, Netherlands and other parts of Europe.

