Samsung's first smartphone with 120Hz display could be the Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S10 successor S11 might come with a 120Hz display.

Samsung, the South Korean giant is now gearing up to launch its next series of flagship smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S11 series will be a successor to this year's Galaxy S10 series. The new series is expected to arrive sometime in February this year. Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a high refresh rate of 120Hz display with its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S11.

Famed leakster Ice Universe Ice universe tweeted screenshots of Samsung's latest One UI beta update that insinuate the Galaxy S11 could receive a 120Hz display. The Galaxy S11 is not the only device rumoured to launch with a 120Hz display, OnePlus is also looking forward to launching its new smartphone with ultra-high refresh rate.

Recently, a code in the APK file (the Android app software file) for Samsung's camera app suggests that Galaxy S11 lineup would support 8K video recording. The Exynos 990 chipset, which is expected to power the international variants of the device, features 8K@30fps video decoding/encoding capabilities. Additionally, Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip, which will power the US variants of the S11, is also expected to have enough horsepower to offer 8K video recording.

Earlier, famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Galaxy S11 would not use the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that it launched earlier this year, but would instead utilise an upgraded second-generation sensor. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes - 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

As per a recent report, Galaxy S11 would arrive in the third week of February 2020 and the launch event is said to take place in San Francisco