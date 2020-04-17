Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update: Here's what it brings

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung recently started rolling out the One UI 2.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with features pulled directly from the new Galaxy S20 lineup. Now, the company has started the roll out the same for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. According to a recent report, the One UI 2.1 update for the Note 10 Lite will also get all the new features that were introduced on the Galaxy S20 series.

According to a report by Sammobile, the firmware version of the new update is N770FXXU2BTD4 and it is currently being rolled out only in the UAE and Spain. Alongside the new UI upgrade, the OTA update also brings the latest April security patch to the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, with the new update, will also get features like Quick Share, Music Share, new Samsung Keyboard and more. The new camera features introduced in the new update include Single Take, Pro Mode for Video, new Filters, Selfie Tone and an AR Zone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite users in India have not yet received the update. Also, there is no word on the availability of the update yet. Once available, the users will receive a notification. Alternatively, one can also check for available updates by heading over to Settings > Software Update.

