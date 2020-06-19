Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives a price drop in India: Check new price, specs and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives a price cut in India.

Samsung has just announced a price drop on the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The smartphone has seen a price drop of Rs. 4,000 bringing its starting price down to just Rs. 37,999. With the set of ongoing offers, the smartphone should be available for an effective price of just Rs. 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched for a price of Rs. 38,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant whereas the 8GB RAM variant was priced at Rs. 40,999. However, due to the increased taxes on mobile phones, the prices jumped up to Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 43,999 respectively.

Now, with the newly announced price drop, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available for a price of Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants respectively.

On top of that, the consumers can also get a cashback of Rs. 5,000 if the purchase transaction in made using a Citibank debit or credit card. This brings down the effective price of Galaxy Note10 Lite to Rs. 32999 (6GB variant) and Rs. 34999 (8GB variant).

In case you do not have a Citibank card, you can still available an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000. Apart from that, the consumers will also get a no-cost EMI offer for up to 9 months, in addition to a 2-month YouTube premium subscription.

All of the above-mentioned offers are valid until June 30, 2020.

