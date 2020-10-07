Realme 7i, World's first SLED smart TV and more AIoT devices launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme 7i

Realme has finally hosted its 'Leap To Next Gen' event and launched a bunch of products in India. The list of products includes the World's first SLED smart TV, Realme audio accessories, Realme smart camera, Realme power bank, and the Realme 7i smartphone. Read on to know all about the new Realme products in the country.

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i, which was recently unveiled in Indonesia, is another smartphone in the Realme 7 series. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 663 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. It gets quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP B&W lens) and a 16MP front camera.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in two colours: Fusion Green and Fusion Blue.

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for 4GB/128GB variant. It will go on its first sale on October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.in, and offline stores.

Image Source : REALME Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed edition

Realme has also unveiled the Sun Kissed edition of the recently-launched Realme 7 Pro. It is priced at 19,999 for 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 21,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and will also go on sale on October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.in, and offline stores.

55-inch Realme SLED smart TV, Realme 100W soundbar

One major highlight of the Realme 'Leap To Next Gen' event is the 55-inch Realme smart TV, which is the World's first to get a SLED display. It uses SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution) for the Tv backlight for brighter colour gamut and better protection from blue light. The 55-inch 4K smart TV features a bezel-less HDR10+ display and is powered by a 64-bit, quad-core MediaTek processor Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It features 24W quad stereo speakers and supports Dolby Audio MS12B solution for enhanced audio.

Image Source : REALME Realme 55-inch SLED smart TV

The Realme 55-inch SLED TV is priced at Rs. 42,999 (Rs. 39,999 sale price) and will be available to buy on October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.in, and offline stores.

The company has also unveiled its first 100W soundbar, which comes with a sleek and metallic look. It consists of 2 full-range speakers and 2 tweeters. Additionally, it supports a variety of connectivity options including Bluetooth and USB. The Realme 100W soundbar is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be available on the same date as the new Realme smart TV.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro

Realme has launched the Buds Wireless Pro neckband and the Buds Air Pro truly wireless earbuds. Both audio products come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as their main USP.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with the Realme S1 chip for improved noise cancellation and 119ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode. It supports Sony LDAC audio technology and has a Transparency mode for users to listen to the ambient sound in one click. It supports noise cancellation for calls too and is backed by a 160mAh battery and has a music playback of 22 hours on a single charge. Additionally, the pair features Bass Boost Driver, Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair, and support for the Realme Link app.

Image Source : REALME Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro gets 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair, Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant. It features the Realme S1 chip, Transparency mode, 94ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, AAC high-quality audio, and is backed by a 486mAh battery with 25 hours of music playback.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 (Rs. 2,999 sale price), while the Realme Buds AIr Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999 (Rs. 4,499 sale price). Both audio accessories will be available to buy on October 16 via Flipkart, Realme.in, and offline stores.

Realme smart camera, smart plug, power bank and more

Realme has also introduced a Smart Camera 360-degree with 1080P WDR video recording, night recording, mobile tracking, privacy protection, and more features. It comes in White colour and is priced at Rs. 2,999. Its sale price is Rs. 2,599. The company has also launched the Realme N1 electric toothbrush with 3 cleaning modes, IPX7 certification, Dupont 99.99% Antibacterial Bristles, 20,000 times/min High Sonic motor, and a 130-day battery life. It is priced at Rs. 799 and comes in White colour option.

Image Source : REALME Realme Smart Camera, N1 electric toothbrush, Smart Plug

Additionally, the company has introduced a smart plug with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Google Assistant support for connection with a number of devices. A 20,000mAh power bank with 18W 2-way Quick Charge and a selfie tripod have also been launched. The smart plug is priced at Rs. 799, the power bank is priced at Rs. 1,599, and the tripod retails at Rs. 1,199.

All products will be available to buy on October 16 via Flipkart, Realme's website, and retail stores.

