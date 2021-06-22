Follow us on Image Source : CYBERPUNK PlayStation users can finally start playing Cyberpunk 2077 again.

Just a few weeks after Cyberpunk was launched, it was removed from Sony's PlayStation Store. But now the game is back and PlayStation 4 users can enjoy it yet again.

"Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms," CD Projekt Red was quoted as saying by The Verge.

"The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation," it added.

Sony's listing for Cyberpunk 2077 has a similar warning and it goes a step further to try and dissuade PS4 owners from purchasing the game.

"Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended," said Sony's listing.

"For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems," it added.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally debuted in December with severe technical problems on last-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. There were multiple bugs and glitches across all platforms, but some of the most severe issues were found on base Xbox One and PS4.

Microsoft added a warning label on its own Xbox store, while Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its store entirely after just a week. CD Projekt Red has been gradually patching many of the early Cyberpunk 2077 issues, but it's clear there's still work to be done on the Xbox One and PS4 versions, the report said.

A free next-gen upgrade will be available for Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021, with more fixes planned throughout the year, it added.

