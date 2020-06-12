Oppo A52 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A52 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo has just announced the launch of yet another smartphone in India, the Oppo A52. The smartphone was unveiled recently in China and it has now finally arrived in the Indian shores. The budget smartphone comes with a hole-punch design, a massive 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, Snapdragon 665 SoC and more.

As for the specifications, the Oppo A52 features a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable via a microSD card. The dual-SIM handset runs on ColourOS 7.1 based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A52 sports a quad rear camera setup at the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2-megapixel image sensors. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A52 supports Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability

Oppo A52 is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be available in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants as well. However, the company has not disclosed the pricing and availability details of the same. The 6GB RAM variant will go on sale starting June 17 via major online and offline stores.

The smartphone is available in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options. The company will also be offering no-cost EMI as well as standard EMI options. Bank of Baroda credit card users will be eligible to get 5 percent cashback.

