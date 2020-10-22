Oppo A33 (2020) with 90Hz display, 5,000MAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A33 (2020) with 90Hz display, 5,000MAh battery launched in India.

Oppo has just launched the Oppo A33 (2020) in the Indian market. The smartphone has arrived with a massive 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, a hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The handset was launched in Indonesia last month and has finally made its way to the Indian shores.

Oppo A33 (2020) price in India

Oppo A33 (2020) has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 11,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The company claims that the smartphone will be available via offline retail stores as well as via Flipkart.

Oppo A33 (2020) specifications

Oppo A33 (2020) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a hole-punch design and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A33 (2020) sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

