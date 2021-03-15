Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Watch might launch alongside OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the OnePlus 9 series globally on March 23. Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the company is also expected to launch its first smartwatch. OnePlus shared a short video clip on Twitter that includes comments from people asking about its smartwatch.

The caption of the tweet reads, "You asked for it. You're getting it", confirming the smartwatch is coming soon. According to GSMArena, in a post on its official forums, OnePlus said its "fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep."

Talking about the design itself, one of the design sketches shows a round dial with flouted bracelet strap. On the right side, there are two buttons that probably stand for UI navigation.

Moving around to the back, there are sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure and more. The second design has a frame that extends slightly outer and also comes with ha different strap design. It also has a clip on one end of the strap.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau earlier confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will be released early this year. OnePlus is working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google's platform is unclear, according to reports.

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.

(with IANS inputs)