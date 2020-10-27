OnePlus introduces budget Nord N10, Nord N100 phones in its Nord series: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord N10

As rumoured previously, OnePlus has launched two new budget smartphones as part of its Nord series -- the OnePlus Nord N10 and the Nord N100. Both smartphones aim to be budget phones, thus, allowing people with a low budget to opt for a OnePlus phone. Read on to know more about the new OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus Nord N10 Features, Specs

The smartphone is a toned-down variant of the OnePlus Nord and supports 5G. It comes with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with Adreno 619 GPU. It gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras (64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP monochrome lens) and a 16MP front camera. It gets cameras features such as LED flash, autofocus, 4K videos, UltraShot HDR, HDR for selfies, screen flash for the front, Nightscape, Macro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, and RAW Image.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, face unlock, USB Type-C port, and no alert slider. It comes in a single Midnight Ice colour option.

OnePlus Nord N100 Features, Specs

The OnePlus Nord N100 touches the budget segment properly with really toned-down specs seen on a OnePlus phone for the first time to compete with Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones. It gets a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. This breaks OnePlus' promise as the company suggested that it will only launch phones with high refresh rates. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a memory card.

It gets triple rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front snapper. There are camera features such as LES flash. screen flash for the front, HDR, Portrait, Pro Mode, HDR, Panorama, AI Scene Detection, Dehaze Color, and Filter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Additionally, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, USB Type-C port, and a Midnight Frost colour option.

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 Price, Availability

The OnePlus Nord N10 is priced at Euros 329 (around Rs. 28,750) while the OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at Euros 179 (around Rs. 15,640). Both devices will currently be available in the United Kingdom and Europe and will eventually reach North America.

However, there is no word on the smartphones' availability in India as of now. There are chances it won't get launched over here.

