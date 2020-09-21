OnePlus 8T 5G officially launching on October 14; Now listed on Amazon India

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA OnePlus 8T 5G launching next month

OnePlus, after various rumours, has finally confirmed the OnePlus 8T 5G launch date. The OnePlus 8T 5G is officially arriving on October 14 coinciding with the recent rumours regarding its launch date. Read on to know more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

The news came to the surface via the company's tweet announcing the launch date. The OnePlus 5G smartphone will be launched globally via an online event, which will be live-streamed at 15:00 BST (7:30 pm IST) via the company's YouTube channel.

The OnePlus 8T 5G is now listed on Amazon India, meaning that it will be exclusively available via the the online portal apart from OnePlus' online and offline stores. Additionally, OnePlus now has a microsite for the same.

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

Although concrete details aren't available, the OnePlus 8T 5G is expected to come with a flat punch-hole display and a rectangular rear camera setup in the top left corner, taking design cues from Samsung. As for the specs, the OnePlus 8T is likely to have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Optics-wise, there could be quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor) and a 32MP selfie shooter like the OnePlus Nord. It could have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging tech, run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and have an in-display fingerprint scanner. While pricing details aren't known, it could be priced under Rs. 50,000.

