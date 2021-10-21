Nokia C30 smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : NOKIA Nokia C30 smartphone launched in India.

HMD Global has just announced the launch of the Nokia C30 smartphone in India. It is an addition to the company's C-series line of budget smartphones. The new smartphone comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and an HD+ display. With the new Nokia C30, the company is competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M32, Redmi 10 Prime and more.

Nokia C30 Price, Availability

The Nokia C30 is available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. The smartphone will be made available across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com. It is available in green and white colour options.

Nokia C30 Specifications

Nokia C30 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and all of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Nokia C30 features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera.