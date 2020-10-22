Amazon India fraud alert: Delhi-based man gets fake iPhone 11 via Great Indian Festival Sale 2020

Image Source : RAPH/YOUTUBE Fake iPhone 11 box

Amazon and Flipkart have been sources of online frauds in the past when people never got what they ordered. A similar case of online fraud has now emerged wherein a Delhi-based man ordered an iPhone 11 via the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale but got a fake iPhone instead. Read on to know more about the latest Amazon India online fraud.

Fake iPhone 11 delivered via Amazon India

It is suggested that a YouTuber, going by the name "Raph" ordered an iPhone 11 with 64GB of storage as part of this year's Great Indian Festival sale. However, when the package was received, it didn't come as a pleasant surprise. The phone, in reality, was a fake iPhone, packed in an iPhone box.

The YouTuber shared the unboxing video on his YouTube channel two days ago and showed how the device was a clone As per the video, the iPhone 11 box's packaging was half torn and the box had scratches on it. Instead of the 64GB storage variant, a 256GB storage variant was received. Once the box was opened, it had the iPhone that had two tempered glasses on the screen and a plastic film at the back, which showed a different smartphone branding of KK Concept.

When the device was switched on, it didn't display the setup steps to set up the phone. It directly got to the home screen that had a different wallpaper, the one nowhere near to the Apple wallpapers. Additionally, the fake iPhone 11 had pre-installed TikTok Lite and Facebook apps, which gives us a clear indication that the phone isn't a new one and is a definite fake. Additionally, the phone had scratches on the rear camera module as well as the volume buttons.

Following the whole fiasco, a return request was made. However, the delivery person denied pick up. A police complaint has also been registered but there is no word how the situation is being tackled.

To recall, this is not the first time a fake iPhone has been delivered. Amazon recently delivered a giant, fake Apple AirPods Pro to a lady in Dubai. The fake AirPods Pro were bigger than her head.

We hope Amazon India reaches out to the man and sort his issue out as soon as possible.

