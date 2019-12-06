Man orders pizza from Zomato only to lose Rs 95,000 as part of phishing scam

Image Source : PIXABAY Online phishing attacks Zomato user.

A Bengaluru-based man fell prey to a phishing scam and lost Rs 95,000 after ordering a pizza from popular food delivery service Zomato. The fateful incident took place on December 1.

Another online scam

It is suggested that a man named N.V. Sheikh from Koramangala, Bengaluru ordered pizza from Zomato. Upon waiting for an hour, Sheikh looked up for the food delivery service’s customer care number and called to inquire about the order.

Following this, he was told that the eating places associated with Zomato weren’t accepting orders and a refund will soon be initiated. Once the conversation ended, the man was sent a link on his number, clicking on which would have refunded him his pizza money.

However, instead, he got duped and had to lose Rs 95,000 from his bank account. This is a simple case of phishing wherein the hackers got access to Sheikh’s bank account details after he clicked on the sent link.

Also Read: Hackers steal Rs 1 crore using Debit, Credit cards: All about ATM frauds

After the fiasco, N.V. Sheikh filed an FIR with the Madiwala Police and the case is still being investigated.

Zomato’s response

After hearing about the case, a spokesperson from Zomato cleared that the service doesn’t have a customer care number and takes all communications via chat or email. The spokesperson asks people to stay alert and avoid sharing personal details with unknowns.

This has happened before

A Bengaluru-based woman fell victim to a similar case wherein she lost Rs 95,000 to a fake Swiggy Go helpline number. To avoid such cases of online scams, it is best that we don’t share our personal details with anyone and not click on links from unknown sources.

For more technology news, click here