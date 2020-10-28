LG Wing with swiveling second display set to launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price

Image Source : LG LG Wing

LG is all set to launch its new smartphone with a new form factor -- the LG WIng -- in India today. The smartphone features dual displays and the secondary one is a rotating one for the ease of multitasking. Read on to know more about the to-be-launched LG smartphone.

LG Wing India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The new LG smartphone will launch via an online event at 11:30 am today. The launch can be viewed online by heading to the company's website. You can click over here for the same.

Additionally, you will also be able to get the launch updates via LG's social media handles that have been teasing the phone for a while now.

LG Wing India launch: Features, specs, price

The LG Wing falls under the company's new Explorer Project and is a mid-ranger. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ P-OLED main display and a 3.9-inch Full HD+ G-OLED secondary screen. There are two modes: Basic and Swivel. The latter mode will enable the second display in a rotating motion. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and gets two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

The camera department features three rear cameras (64MP Ultra High-Resolution OIS primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide big pixel lens) and a 32MP pop-up front camera. There are camera features such as Gimbal Motion Camera, AI Cam, and more. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Furthermore, the device gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, and wireless charging.

It comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours. While pricing details remain unknown, it could fall under Rs. 80,000, similar to the South Korean pricing of KRW 1,098,900 for the base variant.

