Independence Day offer: Jio 4G WiFi Hotspot buyers to get 5 Months of free data, calls

Image Source : JIO JioFi to come with free data for 5 months. But, there's a catch.

India’s 74th Independence Day is just around the corner and it is a time when we citizens like to celebrate. Adding to all the excitement, Jio has announced a special offer on its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot device. Customers purchasing the portable hotspot device will now get 5 months of free data and calls.

JioFi hotspot device can be purchased from a Reliance Digital store for a price of Rs. 1,999. Once the user has purchased the device and activated the Jio SIM card, they will be able to claim the offer. The customers can also choose to buy the device online from the company’s own online portal.

As of now, the most affordable plan that users can choose as the FRC (First Recharge Coupon) is the Rs. 199 plan. The plan offers 1.5GB daily data for a validity period of 28 days. Apart from the FRC, the users will also need to pay an extra Rs. 99 for the mandatory Jio Prime membership.

While the Rs. 99 is mandatory to pay for a new Jio SIM card, the users can still choose to opt for a different FRC. The company is also offering a plan at Rs. 249 that brings 2GB data daily for 28 days alongside unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000mins Jio to networks and 100 national SMS per day.

Lastly, customers can choose to opt for Rs. 349 plan that offers 3GB of daily data for 28 days. The users will also get access to unlimited Jio to Jio phone calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to other mobile network calls and 100 messages per day.

As a part of the Independence day offer, Jio is offering a validity of 140 days, 112 days and 84 days on FRC plans of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 and Rs. 349, respectively.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage