iPhone 12 camera replacement would only need an official Apple technician

Apple iPhones in India are expensive. This is the reason due to which people usually go for third-party repairs mostly. However, it seems like that might not be the case with the new iPhone 12 as its camera replacement would need an Apple technician only. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 would need an Apple technician for repairing

It is suggested that iFixit recently conducted a repairability test on the iPhone 12 and found out that its camera can't be replaced by just anyone. The iPhone 12 camera can't be replaced with any other camera module and even if you do so it won't work. It will work initially but will cause issues such as occasional hanging and non-working of camera modes such as the ultra-wide mode. This is applicable to the display as well. Here is a video demo of the same:

However, when the procedure was performed on the iPhone 12 Pro, it surprisingly worked. The cameras worked fine without causing any issues.

The reason for this is that Apple has changed its training modules with the new iPhones. The new iPhone 12 series would now require the use of Apple's System Configuration tool to change the camera or display of the new iPhone. This means that if you would want to get your iPhone 12 camera or display repaired, you would need an Apple technician and not a third-party one.

For those who don't know, the iPhone 5s faced a similar issue. Its fingerprint scanner or Touch ID couldn't be replaced by a third-party and needed an authorised Apple technician. Although, this seems fair to maintain the security and privacy of the users. The iPhone XS/XR have this rule for their batteries and the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8 faced a similar problem with their LCD displays and Taptic Engines.

We don't know why this is so but it is sure to cause issues for people as they will have to shell out more money on the repair. Although, this also seems fine since it's best to get the expensive iPhone 12 repaired from an authorized place.

