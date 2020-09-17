Instagram, Facebook Down in India: Now working again for most users

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram not working for users in India.

Instagram Down in India: Instagram users across the world have reported that they are unable to access their news feed within the app itself. According to the website DownDetector, Facebook and Instagram both have been facing issues since around 11:30 PM. Users have taken this matter to the social media website, Twitter. As a result, the hashtag #Instagramdown is already trending in India.

According to the website DownDetector, over 5000 users have reported problems at Instagram whereas only 224 users reported about issues loading news feed on Facebook. The website also claims that most Instagram users were unable to load their news feed where they see all the posts made by the people they follow. Additionally, many Instagram users have also reported issues with logging in.

When you work in digital and notice Instagram and Facebook aren't working. You go straight to Twitter for answers. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/uRz09101Mh — Marie C (@9woodMac) September 17, 2020

me checking twitter to see if instagram is down for everyone and not just me #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Jnv2H7PpPT — kat ♡ looking for new moots (@softlyspring) September 17, 2020

Me running to Twitter because my Insta isn’t working and I apparently have no patience #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/fFZrQh1Mcl — Kate May ☁️✨ (@katemaymusicuk) September 17, 2020

People rushing to twitter to know whether instagram is working properly or not😂#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CEtm2HVGc6 — Trends Of Mr C (@TrendsOfMrC) September 17, 2020

Facebook is working on a fix already and both the social media apps have already started working for many people. Notably, the issue has affected India, the US and some other regions across the globe.

