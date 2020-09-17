Friday, September 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Instagram, Facebook Down in India: Now working again for most users

Instagram, Facebook Down in India: Now working again for most users

Instagram and Facebook not working for users across India as they are unable to refresh their news feed. Here's what to do if your Instagram app is not working on Android, iOS.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2020 0:19 IST
instagram
Image Source : PIXABAY

Instagram not working for users in India.

Instagram Down in India: Instagram users across the world have reported that they are unable to access their news feed within the app itself. According to the website DownDetector, Facebook and Instagram both have been facing issues since around 11:30 PM. Users have taken this matter to the social media website, Twitter. As a result, the hashtag #Instagramdown is already trending in India.

According to the website DownDetector, over 5000 users have reported problems at Instagram whereas only 224 users reported about issues loading news feed on Facebook. The website also claims that most Instagram users were unable to load their news feed where they see all the posts made by the people they follow. Additionally, many Instagram users have also reported issues with logging in. 

Facebook is working on a fix already and both the social media apps have already started working for many people. Notably, the issue has affected India, the US and some other regions across the globe.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X