HTC Desire 20+ with 48MP quad rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G launched: Price, features and more

HTC has introduced a new smartphone in its Desire series, the HTC Desire 20+ in Taiwan. The smartphone falls in the mid-range category and comes with key features such as 48MP quad-rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, and more. Read on to know all about the new HTC smartphone.

HTC Desire 20+ Features, Specs

The smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are four rear cameras (48MP main camera with dual-LED flash, 5MP ultra-wide lens with 115=degree FoV, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor). The front camera stands at 16MP. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging and runs Android 10. It comes with several connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, dual-SIM, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Additionally, the Desire 20+ supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in Twilight Black and Dawn Orange colour options.

HTC Desire 20+ Price, Availability

The HTC Desire 20+ comes with a price tag of NT$ 8,490 (around Rs. 21,691) and will be available in Taiwan, starting October 22. However, there is no word on whether or not the smartphone will go on sale in India.

