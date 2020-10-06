Image Source : BOULT AUDIO Homegrown Boult Audio launches LED light powered earbuds.

Homegrown audio accessories brand Boult Audio on Tuesday launched LED-powered earbuds called Zigbuds on Amazon.in. Priced at Rs 2,499, the Zigbuds comes with IPX7 water-resistant feature and is equipped with 10mm neodymium driver along with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery delivering 18 hours of playback time on a single charge.

"With the standby time of 80 hours and transmission distance 20 metres, Zigbuds are designed for high-end audiophiles to fashion-conscious to active consumers," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the product comes with high-class drivers and electronics with immaculate design and build quality. Additionally, Zigbuds comes with an inbuilt mic and touch control to switch instantly between music and phone.

Available in three colours -- white-grey, black-grey and red, Zigbuds comes with in-built mic and touch control to switch instantly between music and phone.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage