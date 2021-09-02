Follow us on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has recently announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G smartphones. While the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is more of a fashion statement, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a productivity tool besides acting as a regular smartphone. Here's how the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 looks in real life.

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. It also features 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The outer display is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2268×832 pixels and support for 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

In terms of the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP wide-angle sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus and OIS. It also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a third 12MP telephoto lens with PDAF, OID, and up to 10x digital zoom. As for the front cameras, there are two of them. The one on the inside is a 4MP under-display camera and the one on the outside is a 10MP selfie snapper.

As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It comes with either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery.

Image Source : INDIATV Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The smartphone does feel a little bulky when folded. However, it is a compromise that one has to make in order to enter the world of foldable in 2021.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in two variants in India. While the 256GB variant costs Rs. 1,49,999, the 512GB variant will set you back Rs 1,57,999.