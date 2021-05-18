GTA 6 release date likely to be announced soon: Here's what to expect from GTA 5 successor

Image Source : ROCKSTAR GAMES GTA 6 release date likely to be announced soon.

Grand Theft Auto or GTA is one of the most popular and successful game franchises. While GTA 5 took the gaming industry with a storm back when it was launched, it is not played much by gamers today. According to a recent report, Rockstar Games is now all set to announced the launch date of the GTA 6 or Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 release date announcement is expected to be made at Take-Two Interactive’s earnings report which is scheduled to take place on May 18. According to the rumours revolving around the internet, GTA 6 is said to launch in October 2023 and it will likely be based in Miami. Reports suggest that the games could be launched for both Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.

As for the further leaks, the GTA 6 will get both an online version as well as a single-player offline mode just like GTA 5. Scott Butchard, developer at Rockstar Games told GQ Magazine, “I think you can see that with Online and I think in the future we are going to inject more of that element of a player there.”



GTA 6 has been under development for over 8 years now and more concrete details about the game have started to appear only now. It is also being said that Rockstar is looking for game testers in several locations including India. These testers will be given an early copy of the game and they will be expected to report the bugs in the game.

A recent report also suggested that GTA 6 might bring back the Vice City map. An image of the alleged map surfaced on the internet showing off green patches, airports and military bases.