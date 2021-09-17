GoPro Hero 10 Black arrives in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : GOPRO GoPro Hero 10 Black arrives in India.

GoPro has announced the launch of its latest action camera, the Hero 10 Black, with improved overall performance. The GoPro Hero 10 Black will be available in India in early November for Rs 54,500. It will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and select retail stores.

The preceding GoPro Hero 9 Black will continue to be sold at a reduced price of Rs. 43,000, while GoPro Hero 8 Black will retail for Rs 31,000.

"Hero 10 Black is one of the most impressive cameras in the world, regardless of price," GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a statement.

"Congratulations to our product and engineering teams on creating such a worthy 10th edition of our beloved Hero camera."

The new GoPro camera comes with a GP2 processor. The new processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation for steadier shots. It also ensures higher resolution 23MP photos, improved low-light performance.

The new action camera also supports 5.3K videos shot at a smooth 60fps, or 4K video recording at 120fps. GoPro has also improved the low light performance on the Hero Black 9.

In addition, Hero 10 Black also has the ability to use the camera as a webcam for Zoom and Team calls.

(with IANS inputs)