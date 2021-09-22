Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : FOSSIL Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch launched in India.

Fossil has announced the launch of its Gen 6 smartwatch. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be the first smartwatch powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform. With the help of the new SoC, the watch will be able to offer faster application load times, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption.

Besides that, the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches offer better battery charging speed. The company claims that it is now two times faster than leading smartwatches, reaching 80% charge in just over 30 minutes.

In terms of the health features, the watch comes with heart rate tracking, a new SpO2 sensor and more. It also comes with a speaker that will allow users to make and receive tethered calls.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will also be compatible with Google’s new system update, Wear OS 3, announced earlier this year. The smartwatch will be eligible for the Wear OS 3 system update in 2022, alongside other updates that will continue to improve the overall user experience.

The new Fossil brand Gen 6 smartwatch will be available in four colorways in the 44mm case and three colorways in the 42mm case for added size options. In addition to seven styles and various interchangeable strap options, users can customize dials and buttons to easily access their most-used functions.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is also swim-proof up to 3 ATM. For connectivity, the watch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS and NFC SE. The watch comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be available at a starting price of Rs. 23,995 and they will be up for sale starting September 27. It will be available online via Fossil.in and Amazon.in and offline via select retail stores. The pre-booking for the smartwatch will begin on 25th September on Fossil.in.