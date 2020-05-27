Facebook CatchUp to soon be available on Android, iOS: Find out what it is

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook CatchUp to be available on Android, iOS soon.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are staying connected with our friends and colleagues via video calls and phone calls. This has led to the surge of Zoom calls and also forcing Facebook to introduce something like Messenger Rooms. Now, the company’s experimentation team has launched the “CatchUp” app.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook CatchUp brings support for audio calls with up to eight other people. With this, the company is basically challenging Facetime Audio as well as WhatsApp calls.

In order to set itself apart, CatchUp also brings a few exclusive features on board. These features include the status option, whcih can be set as “Ready to Talk” or offline. The report also suggests that in order to use the app, the users will not need to login to a Facebook account.

CatchUp really has to do something really impressive in order to stand out of the crowd. As of now, the biggest advantage of having CatchUp is that users will not need any login credentials to setup the application. Also, the app brings a feature that flags when users are available to take calls.

In a Facebook blog post, an executive wrote, “Based on our studies, we found that one of the main reasons people don’t call friends and family more frequently is that they don’t know when they are available to talk or are worried they may reach them at an inconvenient time. CatchUp addresses this problem and even makes group calling as easy as one tap. “

As of now, Facebook CatchUp is available for both Android and iOS devices but limited to the United States. This is due to the fact that the company is currently running the experimental phase and if all goes well, we should see a global rollout soon.

