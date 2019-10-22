Elon Musk puts out first Tweet using Starlink satellite

Elon Musk tweeted using his Starlink Satellite project

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is working to build a massive Starlink Satellite constellation just tweeted his first tweet using the same satellites.

Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite project aims to provide seamless high-speed internet to users across the globe. This will also bring internet access to even the areas that have no access to the Internet so far. Starlink Satellite constellation is reported to be working to provide a very low-cost, highly efficient internet through its space-based internet communication

Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite 🛰 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2019

Whoa, it worked!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2019

While Space X currently has around 60 satellites in the orbit that were launched in May this year, it plans to add hundreds of more satellites by the end of this year as part of the project. Starlink initially planned to build a constellation of 12000 satellites in LEO but the project was expanded to 42000 satellites making it five times more than the total number of satellites that have been sent to space by humans. Elon Musk recently filed a request with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) via the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide spectrum for 30000 satellites in addition to the already requested 12000 satellites.